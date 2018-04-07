Rhubarb Pie

From The Good Pie Company

2.2 lbs fresh or frozen Rhubarb

1½ cup sugar (this will still be tart) add another 1/8 cup sugar if you prefer sweeter

½ cup AP flour

1/8 cup cornstarch

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

¼ tsp cinnamon

1 egg

1/8 cup egg yolk

Your own favorite pie crust

Preheat oven to 350˚F

Mix all dry ingredients together than add rhubarb. Mix well.

If using frozen rhubarb it may take a little while till it mixes well. You can add 1/8 cup water to help it blend.

Pour into a pie crust and lattice the top.

Mix together the egg and egg yolk and brush all over the crust and lattice.

Bake for 45 minutes rotate and bake another 15 minutes. Let cool and enjoy!

For Strawberry Rhubarb add 24 oz. rhubarb and 10 oz. fresh strawberries hulled and quartered.



