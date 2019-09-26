Roast Chicken with Stone Fruit & Spices

1 roasting chicken, giblets removed, chicken rinsed and patted dry

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra for drizzling in the roasting pan

zest of 1 orange

zest of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ginger

¼ teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons salt

2-3 sprigs thyme

1-2 sprigs rosemary

1 lemon, cut in half

6 each stone fruit (peaches, plums, nectarines or apricots) pits removed, cut into large pieces

1 small red onion, cut into thick strips

3-4 whole garlic cloves

1 cup chicken stock or low-sodium broth

Mix the olive oil, orange and lemon zest, and spices together. Rub the chicken with the mixture to coat well. Place the whole lemon and herbs inside the chicken and transfer to a roasting rack.

Drizzle your roasting pan with olive oil or use nonstick cooking spray to coat the bottom. Place the plums, onions and garlic in the pan. Place the roasting rack and chicken into the pan. Roast in a preheated 425˚F oven for 40 minutes. Carefully remove and add the 1 cup of chicken broth into the bottom of the roasting pan. Continue cooking for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. The juices will run clear when the bird is pierced with a knife.

Serve topped with the roasted stone fruit, onions, garlic and pan juices.

