Roast Duck

1-Pekin duck, rinsed cleaned well and patted dry. Carefully separate the skin from meat on the breast

Bath

¼ cup maltose

1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon soy



Combine the above ingredients minus the duck. Warm to melt.

Place duck on rack over foil topped sheet pan. Pour melted mixture all over duck, rubbing it on the whole duck (skin only, not inside)



Rub

2 tablespoons salt

2 teaspoons baking powder



Sprinkle all over duck (outside only)



Place uncovered in refrigerator for at least 2 days (3 is preferred).

Roasting Spices

All spices should be toasted and ground separately:

½ tablespoon salt

½ tablespoon ground allspice

1 tablespoon ground star anise

1 tablespoon ground fennel seeds

1 tablespoon black peppercorn and

3 bay leaves (grind in a spice mixer together)

Combine spices.

After curing, pour at least 1 quart of boiling water on both sides of the duck. Let dry.

Rub inside the duck cavity with spice mixture ( no spice on the skin )

Roasting instructions:

Roast breast side down on the rack for 30 minutes at 350˚F.

Flip the duck; breast side up, rotate pan and roast 30 minutes at 350˚F. Rotate pan 180 degrees, drop the temperature to 250˚F and roast for 45 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through cooking.

Orange Sauce

2-3 duck necks

chicken stock or broth

1 small onion, peeled, cut in half

1 small carrot, peeled and cut into chunks

2 cups orange juice

2 tablespoons butter

Rinse the duck necks and place in a medium pot. Add the stock, onion and carrot. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until reduced by 3/4 of the way down. Strain and set aside.

Add the orange juice, reduce again, by half. Swirl in butter and salt.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.