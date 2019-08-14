Pot Roast In A Bag

Recipe from: Cookscountry.com

4 teaspoons onion powder

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons packed light brown sugar

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon celery seeds

3½ to 4 pound boneless beef chuck-eye roast, trimmed

8-pound capacity oven bag

4 cups Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled, cut into 1½-inch pieces

3 cups carrots, peeled and cut into large chunks slightly smaller than the potatoes

1 red onion, cut into thick strips (thick julienne)

¾ cup water or broth

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

You will need an oven bag that can hold up to 8 pounds. Make sure the bag does not touch the top or sides of the oven, or it will melt. We recommend a ceramic or cast iron (not glass) baking dish, because adding liquid to a hot glass dish can sometimes shock it and cause cracking.

Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 275-300˚F. Combine onion powder, flour, sugar, salt, pepper, garlic powder, thyme, and celery seeds in bowl.

Pat roast dry with paper towels. If desired, tie roast around circumference at equal intervals with kitchen twine. Sprinkle some of the spice mixture in the bottom on the bag. Place roast in oven bag and sprinkle with spice mixture on all sides. Add potatoes, carrots, red onion and water to bag. Tie bag closed with kitchen twine.

Place bag in 13 x 9-inch ceramic baking dish. Cut two ½-inch slits in top of bag. Transfer dish to oven and bake until paring knife inserted through top of bag slips easily in and out of beef, about 4- 4½ hours depending on the size of your roast. The meat should be very tender, and a paring knife will easily pierce the meat. Remove dish from oven. Carefully cut open bag just above contents so steam releases away from you. Using tongs, transfer roast to carving board, tent with aluminum foil, and let rest for 10 minutes.

