Seared Steak In Gem Lettuce Leaves

3-4 red radishes, sliced thin on a mandolin

Buttermilk dressing (recipe follows)

1 skirt steak

¼ cup salt

¼ cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons chili flake

1 star anise, ground in a spice grinder

oil, for searing

gremolata, for garnish, if desired

Mix together the salt, brown sugar, chili flake and star anise. Crust the steak in the spice mixture. Heat your grill or grill pan to medium heat. Brush with oil. Sear the steak for 2-3 on each side, until medium rare. Remove and allow to rest before slicing.

To serve, top each lettuce leaf with a couple slices of steak, a couple radish slices and a drizzle of buttermilk dressing. Garnish with gremolata if desired.

Dressing

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup buttermilk

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper.

1-2 teaspoons dill, chopped

2 teaspoons chives, sliced thin

Option:

Gremolata, for garnish:

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 shallots, minced

1 cup plain panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup Italian parsley, minced

zest of one orange

zest of one lemon

Kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Heat the oil in skillet on medium heat. Add the garlic and shallot, cook stirring for 2-3 minutes until soft. Add the breadcrumbs; cook stirring, until golden brown. Remove from the heat and add the citrus zest and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.