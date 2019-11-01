Israeli Couscous Risotto

1 cup Israeli couscous

½ cup onion, small diced

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1½ tablespoons olive oil

1 small zucchini, ½-inch diced

½ cup French green beans, cut into ½-inch pieces

6 ounces cremini mushrooms, cut in ¼ or 1/6 depending on how large they are

½ cup white wine

4-5 cups vegetable or chicken broth stock

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

½ teaspoon rosemary, finely chopped

1 each avocado, diced into large chunks

1 cup heirloom cherry tomatoes, cut in half or quarters

Juice from ¼-½ lemon

1 tablespoon olive oil

Heat the oil in a large sauté pan. Add the couscous and toast until golden brown, about 3-4 minutes. Add the onion and garlic, cook until soft, about 2-3 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the broth in a sauce pot.

To the couscous, add the white wine and allow to reduce almost all of the way down. Add the zucchini, green beans and mushrooms. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring. Begin adding the stock about ½-1 cup at a time, stirring, allowing the stock to bubble and absorb into the couscous. Season to taste with salt and pepper as the couscous cooks. Continue adding stock until the couscous is cooked through, it should be tender with a slight chew. Taste for seasoning and remove from heat. Stir in the herbs.

Meanwhile, combine the avocado and tomato in a small bowl. Add the olive oil, half of the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Taste for flavor, add the remaining lemon juice if needed. Serve the couscous with some of the avocado salad spooned over the top.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.