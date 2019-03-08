Singapore Chili Crab

2-3 pounds king crab legs, cut at the joints into 3-4 portions and cut down the shell lengthwise to expose the meat

1½ tablespoons grape seed oil

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons shallots, small diced

2 tablespoons ginger, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1-2 Thai chilies, sliced thin

2 cups chicken broth, kept warm

1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon warm water

½ cup ketchup

½ cup chili garlic sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 beaten egg

cilantro leaves, chopped

scallions, sliced thin

steamed rice, for serving

Heat both oils over medium heat; cook the shallots, ginger, garlic and chilies until soft. Add the chicken broth, ketchup, chili sauce, sugar and vinegar and heat through; add the slurry stirring to thicken. Add the egg, stirring and the crab legs. Warm through.

Top with the cilantro and scallions.

