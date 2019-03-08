Singapore Chili Crab
2-3 pounds king crab legs, cut at the joints into 3-4 portions and cut down the shell lengthwise to expose the meat
1½ tablespoons grape seed oil
1 tablespoon sesame oil
2 tablespoons shallots, small diced
2 tablespoons ginger, peeled and minced
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
1-2 Thai chilies, sliced thin
2 cups chicken broth, kept warm
1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon warm water
½ cup ketchup
½ cup chili garlic sauce
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 beaten egg
cilantro leaves, chopped
scallions, sliced thin
steamed rice, for serving
Heat both oils over medium heat; cook the shallots, ginger, garlic and chilies until soft. Add the chicken broth, ketchup, chili sauce, sugar and vinegar and heat through; add the slurry stirring to thicken. Add the egg, stirring and the crab legs. Warm through.
Top with the cilantro and scallions.
