Sopapillas

2 cups plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour (plus some for dusting)

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons melted butter or oil or vegetable shortening

1 cup warm water

oil for frying

Orange Blossom honey or your favorite honey for drizzling

Sift together the dry ingredients. Add the shortening and water mixing with your hand or with a food processor (add more flour if needed to mix into a ball). Allow dough to rest for 10-15 minutes covered with a damp paper towel. Using a rolling pin, roll dough ¼-inch thick circle or rectangle. Cut into desired shapes. Fry in preheated, 360˚F oil, until golden brown.

Serve warm with a drizzle of honey.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.