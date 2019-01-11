Steak Sandwich

1 churrasco steak pounded a little

Sazón completa, to season

Kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

beef steak tomatoes, sliced 1/3 inch thick

olive oil

1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce

1 roasted jalapeño, skin removed, seeds removed, sliced thin

3 ounces Manchego cheese, sliced thin

Cuban bread, cut in 3rds and split in half

1 tablespoon butter

Prepare the tomatoes by placing them on a parchment paper lined sheet tray. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 5-8 minutes or until slightly dried around the edges but juicy in the center.

Pound the churrasco lightly and season with sazon compete, Kosher salt and pepper. Grill or cook medium rare in a grill pan that has been drizzled with olive oil.

Spread the mayonnaise on the bread. Top with the steak, cheese, jalapeno and tomatoes.

Heat the butter in a large sauté pan and place the sandwich in the warm butter and press lightly for about 2 minutes over medium-low heat, flip and repeat.

Fill with the lettuce and serve.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.