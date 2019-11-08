Sweet & Sour Meatballs

8 ounces ground pork

8 ounces ground beef

1 cup small diced cubes of white bread, crusts removed (press tightly into a cup to measure)

¾ cup milk

¼ cup of heavy cream

1 egg

1 cup breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon of parsley, finely chopped

salt and pepper, to taste

Line a baking tray with a layer of parchment paper, grease the parchment paper lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Soak the bread in cream and milk for a few minutes until mostly absorbed. Mix together the meat, soaked bread and any remaining liquid, egg, breadcrumbs, Dijon and parsley. Season will with salt and pepper. Roll into small appetizer sized meatballs. Transfer the meatballs to the prepared baking sheet., as you roll them. Freeze until solid. Once frozen, transfer to a zipper-lock freezer bag and squeeze out as much air as possible, seal the bag. The meatballs will keep for about 1 month in the freezer.



The Sauce

½ cup loosely packed brown sugar

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

3 to 4 tablespoons soy sauce

¼ cup of ketchup

½ cup chick stock

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Finely chopped parsley for garnish

Skewers for serving, if desired

For the sauce, combine all ingredients except the cornstarch in a small pot over medium-low heat. Mix the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons water, when the sugar melts, stir in the cornstarch slurry; whisk for about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and serve.

To bake the meatballs:

Preheat you oven to 350˚F. Line a baking tray with a layer of parchment paper, grease the parchment paper lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Spread the meatballs out in an even layer. We baked our meatballs for about 15 minutes but slightly larger meatballs will need to bake closer to 25 minutes. They should reach an internal temperature of 160˚F. To serve, glaze the cooked meatballs in the sweet and sour sauce.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.