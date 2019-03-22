Swiss Chard Wrapped Steamed Salmon

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons shallots

2-3 cups shitake mushrooms, stemmed, sliced very thin

some kind of truffle product (NOT OIL)

2 bunches Swiss chard leaves, thick vein trimmed, blanch in salted water for 10 seconds, place on a napkin or paper towels, spread out the leaves well

6-8 ounce pieces of salmon

professional plastic wrap

Maldon salt and black pepper

Heat the oil over medium heat, cook the mushrooms and shallots until golden brown, season heavily with salt and pepper. Place a large piece of plastic wrap down on your counter; drizzle a little olive oil all over the plastic; place about 3-4 pieces of the Swiss chard down, the salmon on top of it, top the salmon with some of the mushrooms, a little truffle if desired then wrap up the salmon with the chard then roll up into the plastic wrap; steam in any kind of steamer for about 8-10 minutes; remove from the plastic wrap and onto paper towels; serve immediately.

