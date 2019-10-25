Textbook Shrimp Scampi

1 pound jumbo shrimp (U-8 count), peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon minced garlic

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flake, or to taste

½ cup dry white wine

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

juice from half of a lemon

salt and pepper, to taste

serve with compound butter garlic bread (recipe follows)

Heat the oil and half the butter until the butter foams; add the shrimp, cook on both sides for about 30-45 seconds.

Remove the shrimp, add the garlic, pepper and cook for 1 minute. Add the wine, reduce almost all the way down. Add the shrimp back into the pan, the rest of the butter, parsley and lemon juice. Taste for salt and pepper and serve over the garlic bread.

Compound Butter Garlic Bread

1 baguette, cut open lengthwise

Compound butter:

8 tablespoons room temperature butter

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

½ small shallot, minced

½ cup minced parsley

zest of 1 lemon

½ tablespoon salt

Stir together until well combined.

Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Place your bread on a sheet tray lined with foil or parchment paper. Generously spread the butter over the bread. If you have extra butter, reserve for another use (the butter is great with seafood, chicken or vegetables!) Bake the bread until the butter is melted and the edges are golden bread and crispy.

