Vanilla Panna Cotta with Fresh Strawberry and Basil Tapioca from 4/18/15

ice water

7 sheets of gelatin (3.5 sheets of gelatin is equal to 1 envelope of powdered gelatin)

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups milk

½ cup sugar

½ vanilla bean split, remove the inside tar looking deliciousness

Place the gelatin sheets in ice water and allow to soften to a gelatinous feel, about 5 minutes. Remove and wring-out all excess water and place in a saucepot with the cream, milk, sugar and vanilla bean and seeds. Heat on medium low until the sugar and gelatin dissolve, stir from time to time. Remove the pod and pour into your favorite rocks glass or tiny bowls. My favorite is to oil custard cups and pour the panna cotta into them and remove it later to serve. Place in the refrigerator until set.

Tapioca

8 cups water brought to a full boil

1 cup large tapioca pearls (found in Asian markets)

Place the tapioca in the boiling water, reduce your heat to medium and cook for 45-60 minutes or until done, depending on the size of your tapioca. The tapioca should be clear the entire way through, there should be no white centers. Remove and place in the basil syrup.

Basil Simple Syrup

2 cups basil leaves, packed

2 cups water

1 ½ cups sugar

Blanch the basil in boiling water, place in ice water.

Combine the 2 cups water and sugar in a saucepan. Heat to a boil then reduce the heat and simmer until all of the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat and cool to room temperature. Add the basil leaves to the cooled syrup, puree until smooth and strain.

Strawberries

2 cups Florida strawberries, cleaned, stemmed, quartered

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Toss together all ingredients.

