Garlic And Parsley Glazed Pork Chops

4 1-inch thick boneless pork chops, pounded to ½-inch thickness

2 cups all-purpose flour

4 eggs, whisked together

3 cups panko bread crumbs

oil, for sautéing

1-2 tablespoons compound butter (recipe follows)

Dredge one pork chop in the flour to coat, shaking off any excess. Dip into the egg then transfer to the panko bread crumbs, pressing the meat into the panko to evenly coat it. Set aside and repeat with the remaining pork chops.

Heat enough oil over medium heat to cover the bottom of a heavy-bottomed large sauté pan. Sauté the pork chops for at least 4 minutes per side or until golden brown and just cooked through, spoon off the oil and add about 2 tablespoons of compound butter, shaking the pan, turning the pork chops over to make sure both sides get coated in the butter. Season with salt.

Compound Butter

2 sticks room temperature butter

2 shallots and 2 garlic cloves minced, cooked in 2 teaspoons olive oil until soft but not brown

½ cup minced parsley

zest of 2 lemons

1 tablespoon salt

Combine in a food processor until bright green and well combined.

