The 5 best Brazilian spots in Miami

Looking for a yummy Brazilian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Brazilian spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Steak Brasil Churrascaria

PHOTO: STEAK BRASIL ChuRRASCARIA/YELP

Topping the list is Steak Brasil Churrascaria. Located at 190 S.E. First Ave. downtown, the steakhouse and Brazilian spot, which offers desserts and more, is the highest rated Brazilian restaurant in Miami, boasting four stars out of 341 reviews on Yelp.

2. Oporto Cafe

Photo: OPORTO CAFE/Yelp

Next up is Coral Way's Oporto Cafe, situated at 2257 Coral Way. With 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp, the Portuguese and Brazilian spot, offering seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Camila's Restaurant

PHOTO: ARIEL L./YELP

Downtown's Camila's Restaurant, located at 129 S.E. First Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Brazilian spot four stars out of 62 reviews.

4. Brazilian Fire Food Truck

Photo: BRAZILIAN FIRE FOOD TRUCK/Yelp

Check out Brazilian Fire Food Truck, which has earned four stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Brazilian spot at 56 N.W. 29th St.

5. Brazil Mart

Photo: RYAN B./Yelp

Finally, there's Brazil Mart, a Coral Way favorite with four stars out of 10 reviews. Stop by 2107 S.W. 27th Ave. to hit up the convenience store and Brazilian spot, which offers desserts and more, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.