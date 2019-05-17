These are Miami Beach's favorite Mexican restaurants, by the numbers

Miami Beach is home to plenty of great Mexican food — but how exactly do you define the "best"? Though it may be hard to quantify what makes a winner, every local has their own favorite spot, and hundreds of Yelpers have made their opinions heard on the matter, too.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top-rated Mexican spots around Miami Beach, using both Yelp data and insights from locals polled on Nextdoor to produce a ranked list of the best spots to to try next time you're on the hunt for quality Mexican.

1. Taquiza

Photo: JULIANNE T./Yelp

Topping the list is North Shore's Taquiza, situated at 7450 Ocean Terrace. With 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp, it's the highest-rated Mexican spot in Miami Beach, and Nextdoor locals agree: 20% of those polled ranked it as their favorite. Specialties include tacos and totopos served on hand-ground blue masa tortillas, plus a full bar, rotating craft beer selection and signature sangrias.

2. Huahua's Taqueria

PHOTO: SNEHA T./YELP

City Center's Huahua's Taqueria, located at 1211 Lincoln Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican spot four stars out of 746 reviews, and 33% of Nextdoor users naming it their top choice in a poll. Huahua's offers a broad menu, from nachos to tacos to quesadillas and more, along with beer and margaritas to wash it all down.

3. Naked Taco

Photo: NAKED TACO/Yelp

Next up is Naked Taco. Located inside the Dream Hotel at 1111 Collins Ave. in Flamingo Lummus, the party-friendly bar and restaurant has four stars out of 1,301 reviews on Yelp. It may be more a draw for visitors than locals, however: no Nextdoor locals polled named it as their favorite.

4. Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

PHOTO: HEATHER W./YELP

Then there's Tequiztlan, a Bayshore favorite with four stars out of 327 reviews, and 20% of Nextdoor locals polled saying it's their top choice. Stop by 1884 Bay Road to hit up the stylish sit-down spot next time you're looking for an extensive tequila selection to go along with quality Mexican fare.

5. Alma Mexicana

Photo: PAUL V./Yelp

Alma Mexicana, a Mexican spot in Flamingo Lummus, is another go-to, with four stars out of 696 Yelp reviews, and 4% of Nextdoor users polled naming it tops. Head over to 1344 Washington Ave. to see for yourself.

6. El Rancho Grande

Photo: EL RANCHO GRANDE/Yelp

And over in North Shore, check out El Rancho Grande, which has earned four stars out of 599 reviews on Yelp and another 4% of Nextdoor users voting it their favorite. You can find the Mexican spot, which has been a neighborhood fixture for over 20 years, at 314 72nd St.

