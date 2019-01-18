They're real and they're spectacular! Oreo releases 'Most Stuf" edition

MIAMI - Seriously, it's like the people who make Oreos are able to tune in to our deepest, darkest thoughts.

Proving you can never have too much of a good thing, Oreo has introduced their Most Stuf edition which is said to have "the most creme ever."

Do we need to go on?

From publicity photos, it appears the Most Stuf Oreos have almost quadruple the creme filling of normal Oreos. And as we all know, quadruple of anything is mostly a good thing.

Before you think this is some silly hoax, thing again. People confirmed the cookie does indeed exist and they'll be heading to stores in the very near future.

However, there are some online that say they have found the new versions at Rite Aid. Sorry, folks... there are no Rite Aid locations in all of Florida.

But you can try eBay, where packages of Most Stuf are going for up to $25 a package.

