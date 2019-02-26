Weed killer found in popular beers, wines

MIAMI - A new report is an eye-opener for beer and wine drinkers.

According to U.S. PIRG, a public-interest advocacy group, a number of popular beers, including Budweiser, Coors, Corona and Miller Lite, were found to contain levels of a weed killing chemical.

The report tested 15 beers and five wines and all had traces of glyphospate inside, KABC reports.

Although the chemical levels are not necessarily dangerous, concerns over possible health issues and risks have arisen over what's in your beer or wine.

BEERS WITH LEVELS OF WEED KILLER :

Budweiser

Coors Light

Corona Extra

Guinness Draught

Heineken

Miller Lite

Samuel Adams New England IPA

Tsintao

Stella Artois

Ace Perry Hard Cider

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

New Belgium Fat Tire

Stella Artois Cidre

Samuel Smith's Organic Lager

Peak Beer Organic IPA

WINES WITH LEVELS OF WEED KILLER :

Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon

Beringer Estates Moscato

Frey Organic Natural Wine Blend

Inkarri Estates Malbec: Certified Organic

Sutter Home Merlot

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.