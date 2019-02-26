Weed killer found in popular beers, wines

MIAMI - A new report is an eye-opener for beer and wine drinkers.
According to U.S. PIRG, a public-interest advocacy group, a number of popular beers, including Budweiser, Coors, Corona and Miller Lite, were found to contain levels of a weed killing chemical.
The report tested 15 beers and five wines and all had traces of glyphospate inside, KABC reports.
Although the chemical levels are not necessarily dangerous, concerns over possible health issues and risks have arisen over what's in your beer or wine.
BEERS WITH LEVELS OF WEED KILLER:
- Budweiser
- Coors Light
- Corona Extra
- Guinness Draught
- Heineken
- Miller Lite
- Samuel Adams New England IPA
- Tsintao
- Stella Artois
- Ace Perry Hard Cider
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
- New Belgium Fat Tire
- Stella Artois Cidre
- Samuel Smith's Organic Lager
- Peak Beer Organic IPA
WINES WITH LEVELS OF WEED KILLER:
- Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon
- Beringer Estates Moscato
- Frey Organic Natural Wine Blend
- Inkarri Estates Malbec: Certified Organic
- Sutter Home Merlot
