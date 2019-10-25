'C is for Cookie' at amazing Halloween display featuring Sesame Street favorite

YORK TOWNSHIP., Penn. - C is for cookie and cool in one Pennsylvania neighborhood where a homeowner decorated her house for Halloween featuring a Sesame Street favorite.

With the help of some blue spray paint and the shrubs in front of her home, Lisa Boll created a Cookie Monster display that would thrill any fan both young and old.

"It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it, so it's good, it's fun for Halloween and it's not a horror thing so it appeals to kids under the age of three; it's not scary," Boll said.

WABC reports Boll chose Cookie Monster to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street.

