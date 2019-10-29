Miami named one of most dangerous cities for Halloween trick-or-treaters

Associated Press

MIAMI - Halloween is supposed to be spooky, but one study shows it can be downright dangerous, especially in South Florida.

The study by Cambridge Mobile Telematics shows Miami is the second-most dangerous city in the U.S. for trick-or-treaters.

Using statistics from the data of over 856,000 drives on Oct. 31, 2018, the study showed children were more likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

In an alarming find, the amount of driving trips on Halloween that involve speeding jumped a terrifying 235%.

Miami ranked second behind Ocean City, Maryland, and ahead of Memphis, Arlington, Va. and Park City, Utah.

Las Vegas was tops when it comes to the safest cities to trick-or-treat.

State Farm urges parents to use the following safety tips for Halloween:

Always accompany young children.

Exercise great caution during the " scariest " hours: between 5 and 9 p.m. It is especially dangerous for pedestrian accidents between 6 pm and 7 pm.

Stick to neighborhoods with sidewalks. If you must walk on the street, keep to the far left, facing traffic.

Practice safe crossing procedures: Use crosswalks; wait for corners; and look left, right and left again before crossing.

Stick reflective tape onto costumes to make your child more visible. Also, have him or her carry a flashlight.

Make sure costumes and shoes are the correct size to prevent tripping. Use face paint and leave the masks at home: They can obstruct vision.

If an older child is venturing out without supervision, ask that he or she goes with a group, discuss the route and agree on a curfew. Give older kids cell phones so they can stay in touch.

