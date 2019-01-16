Never too early; Disney World selling tickets for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - As the calendar flips from one year to the next, now is the time to start making your Halloween plans.

Wait. What???

Even as some of us are still packing away holiday decorations and attempting to live up to our New Year's resolutions, Disney World has begun selling tickets to their annual Halloween party.

Halloween is still in October, right?

Of course, Halloween starts a little earlier at the Magic Kingdom as the first night of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is August 16, when the temps are still in the upper 90's.

How much you pay depends on which day you attend the popular party in which Disney World limits the number of guests into the park, thereby giving visitors a much more enjoyable experience.

Plus, there's a lot of candy. FREE candy.

CLICK HERE to order your Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets before we get into February.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.