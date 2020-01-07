Less invasive surgical approach may offer relief for those with bunions

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Genetics play a role in many health conditions including a common foot problem: Bunions.

The deformity of the joint at the base of the big toe becomes more common with age and in some cases can be very painful, requiring surgery.

Hollywood Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Surgeon Dr. Steven Steinlauf is helping ease the pain with a minimally invasive procedure called Pro-Step.

“The difference is we’re not going into the joint and cutting the capsule on the vast majority of the people, so you’re not getting the stiffness, and I think (for) people who have a little bit of arthritis it’s better to do this because you’re not opening the joint,” Steinlauf said.

The post-procedure recovery period is about six weeks, but Steinlauf said the procedure is not for every patient.

He also cautioned that no one should undergo any foot surgery simply for cosmetic reasons.