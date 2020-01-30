The Latest: New Zealand, Singapore to evacuate nationals

A visitor wears a mask at the Arab Health Exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday confirmed the first cases in the Mideast of the new Chinese virus that causes flu-like symptoms, saying doctors now were treating a family that had just come from a city at the epicenter of the outbreak. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

BEIJING – The Latest on the outbreak of a new virus from China:

1 p.m.

New Zealand's government is chartering a plane from national carrier Air New Zealand to get people home from Wuhan.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says the plane will take up to 300 passengers. He says officials are working through operational requirements with authorities from both countries and that the flight is still subject to approval from China.

He says any spare seats would be offered to Australian or Pacific island citizens. New Zealand officials are preparing to isolate incoming passengers for up to two weeks.

Singapore meanwhile says it flew back 92 of its citizens from Wuhan on Thursday.