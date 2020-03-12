2 more patients in Broward County test positive for COVID-19

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two more patients in Broward County have tested positive for COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday morning.

According to Palm Beach Fire Rescue officials, a passenger who flew into Palm Beach Wednesday night has also tested positive for coronavirus, but health officials have not yet confirmed that case.

According to the health department’s news release, one of the new Broward County patients is a 65-year-old man. It is unclear whether his case is travel-related.

Health officials said the second patient is a 61-year-old man. His case is travel-related and is associated with Port Everglades, the news release stated.

There are now seven patients in Broward County who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials announced that a 57-year-old man in Lee County has also tested positive for coronavirus.

All patients are isolated and will remain isolated until they are cleared by health officials.

According to heath officials, four coronavirus cases are associated with Port Everglades and three of the patients are employed by or connected to Metro Cruise Services.

The health department is asking all individuals who have recently traveled through Port Everglades to contact their county health department or health care provider and to self-isolate for 14 days.