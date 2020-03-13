CORONAVIRUS DATA: Tracking COVID-19 testing across the U.S.

The COVID Tracking Project is collecting data on testing for coronavirus across the U.S. The map and chart below are the latest data collected by the team of researchers, journalists and programmers. The map shows total number of tests by state, and the chart shows positive, negative and pending tests, plus documented deaths. Most states are reporting new data daily. The map and chart here are updated every five minutes. Click a state for a breakdown of positive, negative, pending, deaths and total tests. Missing numbers likely mean the number isn’t being reported by the state.

The COVID Tracking Project is maintained by The Atlantic. Here’s a recent story by The Atlantic on how to analyze state data. Here are notes breaking down data state-by-state. All of these resources can help you track coronavirus in the U.S. in real time.