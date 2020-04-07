Who are the famous people with coronavirus? A list of all the celebrities, politicians, athletes tied to COVID-19
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson among the first celebrities to report their positive tests
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, we’ve been hearing more and more well-known names tied to the disease -- from athletes to actors and everyone in between.
We thought we’d take a look at the famous people who have shared their positive diagnoses for COVID-19 and their experiences on social media or in the news.
Note: This is a growing list and we expect to add more as we learn more.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
The couple were in Australia when they tested positive.
Hanks and Wilson were the first high-profile stars to confirm their COVID-19 diagnoses.
It appears they’ve since recovered. Wilson recently sang the national anthem ahead of NASCAR’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race. She streamed the appearance from what appeared to be home in Los Angeles, Billboard reported.
View this post on Instagram
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
Rand Paul
The Kentucky senator “was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”
Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020
Prince Charles
The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II was displaying relatively mild symptoms, as you’ll see in the video below.
The queen, at last check, remained in good health, a spokesperson said, according to this New York Times report.
As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020
Prince Albert II
Prince Albert II of Monaco tested positive for COVID-19, CNN said in March, but it’s since been reported that his isolation period is over and he was planning to reunite with his family.
Boris Johnson
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom initially said he was experiencing mild symptoms, but “will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”
But on Monday, we learned Johnson was in the ICU at a hospital with more persistent symptoms.
Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020
Pink
The musician posted on Instagram just last week, saying she and her 3-year-old son were showing symptoms about two weeks ago before they tested positive.
View this post on Instagram
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️
Idris Elba
The actor and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, have coronavirus, according to social media along with published news articles. Dhouwre shared her diagnosis with Oprah Winfrey, CNN reported.
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
Debi Mazar
You probably remember Mazar from her roles in “Entourage” and “Goodfellas." She shared a lengthy Instagram post in late March about her experience with COVID-19.
View this post on Instagram
I have just tested positive for Covid-19.I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug- Low grade fever,headaches,sore throat,body aches,ears ringing and a dry cough.It cleared up quickly.Seasonal I thought?but it felt unusual/different... Two weeks later,March 15th,I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches,and 102.4 fever.I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?😬 I had had cocktails the evening prior,and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends.I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16.He said NO,I didn’t meet the criteria.I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country&I hadnt been with someone who had actually tested positive.I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway,gone to the theater,the grocery store,the pharmacy,hair salon,etc.I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies&bleach wipes,dry goods.extra food etc. Because we have Italian family in Italy and we follow the news closely,my biggest panic was why were they not closing schools in NYC &forbidding movement outside the home without permission,like China and all of Europe? Prospect Park yesterday,i hear was jumpin’! A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits,which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17.First I was tested for the flu-which was negative.Then they tested me for Covid-19. I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results,which would take 3-7 days(in S.Korea it takes two hours) Well..today is day 5 and I just found out.Im hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already.Its very “morphy”.One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal.Today my lungs are heavy,but I’m tough. I can breath,and I’m going to heal here,in my own home!My family is under quarantine for 14 days.They have no symptoms.I think we all had it possibly already?Who knows. Anyhow,stay home people!Protect yourselves&your loved ones.Build up your immune systems.Good Luck&God Bless us all! #alonetogether #physicaldistancing #stayhome
Andy Cohen
The Bravo host and show creator has since recovered -- we loved the post about reuniting with his toddler son! -- but he shared his news March 20.
View this post on Instagram
After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.
Sean Payton
The Saints head coach said he was “fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms.”
Appreciate the well wishes. I'm feeling better and fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms. 4 more days at home.#BEATCovid pic.twitter.com/vvjbnqoeZx— Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 19, 2020
James Dolan
The New York Knicks posted the news about Dolan on March 28, but said the executive chairman of the Madison Square Garden Company and the team owner was “experiencing little to no symptoms.”
The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations.— NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 29, 2020
Chris Cuomo
The CNN anchor, who’s also a brother of the current New York state governor, said he was going through “fever, chills and shortness of breath.”
March 31, 2020
Brooke Baldwin
Another CNN anchor, Baldwin, works with Cuomo and said she’d been following all the recommendations.
“(I’m) doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still -- it got me.”
Rudy Gobert
The Utah Jazz player came under fire after touching microphones and other items at a media event -- and then testing positive.
A message from @rudygobert27 pic.twitter.com/eKV6asutGN— NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2020
He has since apologized, which you can read below. “I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously,” he said in part.
March 12, 2020
Donovan Mitchell
A teammate of Gobert’s, Mitchell was said to be asymptomatic.
Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets star is said to have recovered already. His news broke on March 17.
Breaking: Kevin Durant is among four Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 17, 2020
Durant confirmed the positive test to The Athletic and said he is feeling fine. pic.twitter.com/avwQ10zJEY
Marcus Smart
The Boston Celtics player posted, in part, “COVID-19 must be taken (with) the highest of seriousness.”
I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
Jason Collins
The former NBA star said he believes he contracted the novel coronavirus while on a trip to New York City.
I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough.— Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020
Callum Hudson-Odoi
The Chelsea Football Club player said despite the diagnosis, he was “feeling good.”
Colton Underwood
The former lead of “The Bachelor” kept his social media followers in the loop following his positive test for COVID-19.
This virus doesn’t care how old or healthy you are. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones and stay home. pic.twitter.com/pLe1Vge0HL— Colton Underwood (@colton) March 20, 2020
Kristofer Hivju
Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on the HBO hit show “Game of Thrones,” posted, in part: “My (family) and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold.”
View this post on Instagram
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
Harvey Weinstein
The film producer -- convicted in February of rape and other sex crimes -- has contracted the coronavirus in prison, according to two people familiar with the matter, according to this Times article.
Jackson Browne
Browne, a singer-songwriter, said his symptoms were mild and he didn’t require hospitalization. Read more from Rolling Stone.
Slim Thug
The Houston rapper shared a bit on Instagram on March 24.
Fatalities
Floyd Cardoz
Cardoz, the winner of season three of “Top Chef Masters” died March 25 after testing positive for coronavirus, according to The New York Times.
Deeply upset to hear this news. It was an honor to know Floyd. He was a kind, ground breaking chef who paved the way for so many South Asians. I remember saving up money to eat at Tabla in college. I will miss his fierce passion and determination. https://t.co/ToBCLceFiW— Khushbu Shah (@KhushAndOJ) March 25, 2020
Lee Fierro
The actress was 91.
Fierro played the grieving Mrs. Kintner in Steven Spielberg‘s 1975 horror “Jaws,” and died on Sunday from complications caused by COVID-19, People magazine said.
Alan Merrill
The rocker wrote and recorded the original version of the hit song “I Love Rock 'n' Roll,” and he died on Sunday in New York after being diagnosed with coronavirus, his daughter told CNN.
Adam Schlesinger
The co-frontman of band Fountains of Wayne, had been on a ventilator at a hospital after contracting COVID-19, his attorney told Variety.
Terrence McNally
The four-time Tony Award-winning playwright died March 24 of complications of the coronavirus, a spokesman said.
Graham Media Group 2020