UHealth pediatric mobile unit provides free vaccines for children in need

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The University of Miami Health System’s pediatric mobile unit is providing free vaccinations for children who are uninsured thanks to a grant from PepsiCo.

The mobile unit, which was unveiled last year, provides free medical care to about 3,000 uninsured children each year in Miami-Dade County’s most at-risk neighborhoods.

Health officials said 97 percent of children in those areas are uninsured and 13 percent have special needs.

The mobile unit will be making three stops this week. The first will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Homestead Authority at 29355 S. Dixie Highway.

The two others will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at North Miami Middle School at 700 NE 137th St.

In addition to immunizations, the mobile unit also offers well visits, sports physicals, management of chronic conditions, urgent care, mental health, social work and education on prevention of diseases and developmental needs.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 305-243-6407.