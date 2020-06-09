New technique helps people in pain get ‘back’ on track

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Whether he was punching a bag or swinging a golf club, Stephen Martucci enjoyed being active until he became one of the more than 700,000 Americans affected by what is commonly called “a broken back.”

“I’m in the glass business and was on a job site with my guys and just kind of moved the wrong way moving a piece of glass and then here I am,” said Martucci, 60.

Dr. Behnam Myers, an osteopathic spine surgeon at Broward Health, determined that Martucci was a good candidate for a new procedure called “SpineJack,” a name that is fitting for the approach.

“What we do is we identify a broken bone in the back with an MRI and an X-ray and make a small incision in the back,” Myers said. “I go down with a small needle into the broken bone, I then use a drill to make a channel and I insert this small jack and I open it up. By opening it up I allow the bone to go back to its normal height, or as close as possible, and then I backfill that with cement to keep the bone in place.”

Myers said this approach takes more pressure off of the spine and allows for better mobility and a faster recovery.

“Patients are up and walking out of the hospital the same day,” he said.

In less than a week, Martucci noticed a dramatic change.

“The pain has subsided, and getting my quality of life back is everything. Health is pretty much priceless,” he said.

The most common causes of a “broken back” include osteoporosis, auto accidents or a bad fall.

In less severe cases, wearing a brace for up to 12 weeks can alleviate pain and allow the injury to heal.