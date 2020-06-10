Study uncovers potential link between gut bacteria, stroke risk

WESTON, Fla. – A new study is showing a link between bacteria in the gut and the abnormal formation of vessels in the brain, which can increase the risk of stroke.

“It seems there’s some evidence to suggest if you have a certain kind of bacteria, you can alter the balance that exists in there, which can lead to an inflammation, a chronic reaction. And in this case, it seems there may be some relationship to abnormal development of the vessels either by weakening them or in the ability for them to connect, leading to these abnormal malformations or a chance of them increasing,” said Dr. Nestor Galvez, head of the neurology department at Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Galvez said the findings may lead to ways of re-balancing gut bacteria in order to reduce the risk of a stroke and a number of other conditions.

The interaction between the gut and the brain has been identified in other diseases, including Alzheimer’s, dementia and Parkinson’s.

And when it comes to benefiting your gut, or alleviating other conditions, experts say that there are many myths surrounding lemon water.

Researchers say claims that lemon water aids in weight loss, alkalizes the body, fights cancer, cleans and detoxes the body and raises IQ levels are all false.

While drinking lemon water can provide good hydration and a dose of healthy vitamin C, drinking too much also comes with risks.

The acid in lemon water can erode tooth enamel, making you more prone to cavities.