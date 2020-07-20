Mental health experts say children are suffering from lack of school structure

MIAMI, Fla. – While many teachers are uneasy about going back to the classroom in the fall, mental health experts say children, especially those in elementary school, are struggling from the lack of having a classroom connection.

”What we learned from Hurricane Katrina was that when kids were removed from the formal classroom setting they did not perform as well in their studies and showed signs of anxiety related not just to the event but to the inability to connect with their peers. We also saw that older students were more distracted and suffered from depression as well,” said Dr. Daniel Bober, D.O., a psychiatrist who treats pediatric as well as adult patients in Hollywood, Fla.

Bober said the lack of interaction through activities like team sports can also have a negative impact on mental health.