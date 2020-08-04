Test positive for COVID-19? You could participate in a trial treatment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Holy Cross Health is recruiting patients for a clinical research study for a potential antibody treatment for COVID-19.

Those eligible must have tested positive within three days of beginning the study and have one or more of these symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, or shortness of breath when active.

They are not looking for patients sick enough to have been hospitalized.

The BLAZE-1 Study is sponsored by the Eli Lilly pharmaceutical company and it will “evaluate the safety and effectiveness of LY-CoV555 in patients with early mild to moderate COVID-19.”

Holy Cross says that LY-CoV555 is “an antibody therapy engineered from one of the first individuals to recover from COVID-19, which may help newly diagnosed patients clear the SARS-CoV-2 virus faster. Laboratory studies have shown that LY-CoV555 binds with high affinity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and neutralizes its ability to infect cells and replicate.”

Some of the test subjects will receive the drug and others will get a placebo, both of which will be administered as a single-dose intravenous infusion, organizers say.

“Clinical trials like BLAZE-1 are vital in testing potential treatments for COVID-19 which, if successful, represent medicines which can be used to protect those most at risk of severe illness, such as the elderly and immunocompromised,” said Dr. Joshua Purow, the study’s principal investigator from Holy Cross Research Institutes. “Holy Cross Health has been on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, and we are honored to participate in this important, landmark study with Lilly to potentially bring effective COVID-19 treatment to the public faster.”

If you meet the qualifications and are interested in participating, call 833.277.0197 or visit JoinCOVIDStudy.com to learn more.