6-year-old Florida girl paralyzed in accident starts new journey today

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Six-year-old Memphis Rose Hamman has a long road to recovery ahead of her.

She flew out Thursday to Philadelphia where she’ll begin an rigorous rehabilitation regime. But she’ll have a helping hand or a helping paw.

Several South Florida foundations like Chasin’ a Dream Foundation and Furry Friends adoption teamed up to provide Memphis with a service puppy named Juliet. While Memphis focuses on rehab at Shriners’ Children’s Hospital, Juliet the puppy will spend a year in service dog boot camp.

Juliet will be taught to pick up things Memphis drops, open doors, turn lights switches on and off.

“It’s like they’ve been best friends forever they met two weeks ago and they’ve seen each other frequently since then.

The little girl is paralyzed from the neck down after surviving a devastating June 7 car crash in Wellington. Her grandmother was injured and her grand uncle was killed in the crash.

Memphis is very anxious, said her mother, Gayrene Meade: “This is her first time being in any kind of moving vehicle since the accident.”

Memphis lost her great-uncle, Kenneth Graden, in the crash near Lake Worth Road when a driver crossed the median and hit Graden’s car head-on.Rose

“It’s always just been her and it’s been difficult, but we’re making it work,” Meade said.

Trinity Air Ambulance will fly the family from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport to Philadelphia, so Memphis, her mom and Juliet can fly out to start the rehabilitation journey.

“Aqua therapy in the water, cranial therapy, which will allow her to walk with robotic legs,” Meade said.

A donor from Jupiter donated nearly $40,000 to pay for Memphis and her mom to fly out to start rehab today, but the family's medical bills are sky high.

If you’d like to help, there’s a Go Fund Me page set up for Memphis. Click here for more information.