Researchers find some bright spots in the battle against COVID-19

PLANTATION, Fla. – A recent study found that 40 percent of people who get the novel coronavirus are asymptomatic which researchers say could make them a key factor in ending this pandemic.

”I think this gives us a lot of hope in that we know that this 40 percent that are asymptotic are resisting the coronavirus at some point so we can look into what the mechanisms might be immunologically and how we can study that further to defeat the coronavirus,” said Dr. Shahnaz Fatteh, head of the Broward County Medical Association.

Fatteh said the new research suggests that some people may be partially protected because of previous vaccinations, colds and even past contact with other forms of coronavirus.

And a new investigational therapy, which has been given approval by the FDA, is using exosomes, which comes from the placenta of newborn babies, to help heal infected patients.

”Exosomes are the chemical messengers that are sent from one cell to another in the body. In the case of COVID, they’re used to manage the inflammatory and immune system response to the virus,” said Dr. Allen Meglin, with Advanced Regenerative Medicine in Savannah, Ga.

Meglin is one of several doctors around the country working with this type of investigational therapy and achieving success in helping sick patients get better.