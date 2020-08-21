Fort Lauderdale adds quick testing site with same-day COVID-19 results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale now has a site that offers quicker coronavirus results using an antigen test rather than the days of waits that are the norm with the usual Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests.

The new antigen testing site at Holiday Park is now open in Broward County, where those getting a COVID-19 test will get their results via text or email within hours.

It is one of three antigen sites in South Florida, including one in Miami-Dade County and one in Palm Beach County. A being provided by the State of Florida, there is no cost for getting tested.

Located at U.S. 1 and N.E. 8 Street (just south of Sunrise Boulevard), the testing is available to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms regardless of age, but the testing site stresses that you must have symptoms.

However, those ages 5 to 17 or 65 and older without COVID-19 symptoms can get the rapid test.

“The test results will be sent to the person within two hours and most likely the results will be known in 20 minutes. It can take several days with the swab tests we have been offering so far. We are anticipating that there will be more than 1,000 antigen test will be available each day at the park,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

However, because of the impending Tropical Storm headed to South Florida, that site will close on Friday at 3 p.m.Appointments and photo ID are required.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.tourhealth.com and use the Gov2Go app or Gov2Go web platform.

About the Antigen test versus PCR test

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the antigen test is a new type of diagnostic test designed for rapid detection of the virus that causes COVID-19. Each category of diagnostic test has its own unique role in the fight against this virus.

The FDA states that one of the main advantages of an antigen test is the speed of the test, which can provide results in minutes. However, antigen tests may not detect all active infections. Antigen tests are very specific for the virus, but are not as sensitive as the molecular PCR tests that are mostly used. This means that positive results from antigen tests are highly accurate, but there is a higher chance of false negatives, so negative results do not rule out infection.

The FDA warns that negative results from an antigen test may need to be confirmed with a PCR test prior to making treatment decisions or to prevent the possible spread of the virus due to a false negative.

Here are the differences in the two tests

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR): This test detects genetic material (RNA) that is a part of the virus. This is the best test to determine if you currently have COVID-19. If you test positive, this means you have a current COVID-19 infection.

Antigen Test: This test detects viral protein that is part of the virus. This test also detects current infections of COVID-19, but are slightly less reliable than the PCR tests.

For those with or without symptoms, there’s still the free drive-thru COVID-19 self-swab testing at the Holiday Park site to anyone age 5 or older with or without COVID-19 symptoms. This would be the PCR test that is given.

No doctor referral is needed, but you must have photo ID.

To schedule an appointment for an oral self-swab COVID-19 test, visit https://florida.curativeinc.com/welcome.