Rabies alert issued for portion of Davie after cat tests positive

DAVIE, Fla. – A rabies alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Health in Broward County for a portion of Davie after a cat there tested positive.

According to health officials, the cat tested positive for rabies on Wednesday.

Officials did not say whether the cat was a stray or a resident’s pet, but said all wild and domestic animals are at risk of contracting rabies if they are not vaccinated.

This rabies alert is active for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Broward County:

Interstate 595 to the North

State Road 823 to the West

South Pine Island Road to the East

Griffin Road to the South

Health officials say that an animal with rabies could infect domestic animals that have not been vaccinated.

Residents are urged to ensure that their pets do not have contact with wildlife, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

Health officials said rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans.

“The only preventive measure for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization,” the FDOH in Broward County said in a news release. “Rabies prophylaxis started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.”

Residents and visitors to the area are advised to take the following precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Animal Control Services for your jurisdiction.

Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the DOH- Broward at 954-467-4700.

Click here for more information on rabies.