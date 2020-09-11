Study investigates ways to reduce risk of COVID-related blood clots

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Doctors at Holy Cross Hospital are taking part in a study to see if administering high doses of anticoagulants, or blood thinners, in patients with coronavirus could reduce their risk of developing deadly clots.

“Blood clots are the hidden killer in COVID. One of the things that makes patients with COVID severely ill is when they form clots in either of the major arteries or veins leading to the lung and other parts of the body,” said Dr. Joshua Larned, Chief of Medicine with Holy Cross Health and Medical Director for Congestive Heart Failure Services.

The study is being done in collaboration with the TIMI Study Group along with researchers at Brigham and Young Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

And there’s continued investigation into the pros and cons of protein powder supplementation for children.

A review of small studies involving children with chronic illnesses such as cystic fibrosis and pediatric cancer found that taking protein powder did not lead to significant improvements in weight, height or nutritional status.

The researchers behind the review recommend using protein powders with caution until more high quality research has explored it’s benefits.