Pandemic leads to increase in gastrointestinal complaints

WESTON, Fla. – Under the stress of the pandemic, doctors are seeing more patients complaining of gastrointestinal issues, and they’re not surprised.

The link between the brain and the gut, especially when it comes to stress, is very clear and can result in bloating, nausea and fatigue.

Experts say if these symptoms don’t resolve on their own in a couple of weeks, it could be a sign of something more serious.

“Functional bowel disorders are one of the most common reasons people come to see GI professionals, however we do need to be aware of the red flags and alarm signs,” Dr. Alison Schneider said.

She said if the symptoms include pain, bleeding, vomiting or difficulty swallowing, people should seek out a specialist for further evaluation.

And a recent study finds that what you eat is linked to when you eat.

Researchers found that eating in the evening is associated with a higher intake of calories, as well as a lower quality of food, deepening the understanding of how daily food rhythms affect the amount and type of food we eat.

The study authors say the next step is to investigate how, when and what we eat affects our metabolism and body composition.