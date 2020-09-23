Hope on the horizon for those with Alzheimer’s disease

WESTON, Fla. – While new treatments are slow to emerge in the field of Alzheimer’s disease, there are some promising therapies in the works.

“One is the new drug that’s coming out from Biogen, which is using a monoclonal antibody, and they’re showing it can be used in a subset of patients with Alzheimer’s disease. They’re estimating that 22 percent of patients could benefit from the medication,” said Dr. Daman Salzman with the Cleveland Clinic Weston.

Salzman said studies suggest the medication could block proteins from forming that lead to the toxic reaction that causes Alzheimer’s.

And while there’s no cure for the disease, South Florida’s senior population can take many steps to protect themselves against Alzheimer’s.

“It might be doing things such as going for a walk where you can social distance and wear a mask. It might be signing on to adult programs that are available on the web,” said Dr. Marc Agronin, Chief Medical Officer of the Mind Institute at Miami Jewish Health.

Agronin said now more than ever it’s important for seniors to connect with family members, friends and caretakers, whether virtually or in person, to keep their minds sharp.