Real men will be wearing pink to battle breast cancer

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – If you see a lot of men wearing pink in South Florida in the coming weeks, know that it’s not just a fashion statement.

In its fifth year, Real Men Wear Pink of Broward is a partnership through the American Cancer Society as part of breast cancer awareness month in October.

Local leaders will be raising awareness and money in the fight to end breast cancer, with this particular campaign sponsored by Memorial Cancer Institute.

“In addition to wearing pink and raising awareness about breast cancer, these men will be raising funds to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle and save more lives from breast cancer,” Peter Rose, the American Cancer Society’s community development manager, said in a statement. “Funds raised help us save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support. We’re making remarkable progress. The breast cancer death rate has declined by 40 percent since 1989, reducing the number of deaths from breast cancer by more than 375,900 in the U.S.

"That’s real progress, and it’s all at risk because of COVID-19. Cancer hasn’t stopped, and thanks to the Real Men Wear Pink Ambassadors of Broward and our supporters, neither will we.”

Visit RealMenWearPinkACS.org/BrowardFL for information.

On Oct. 10, Real Men Wear Pink Day will be celebrated virtually at Facebook.com/RealMenWearPinkBroward.