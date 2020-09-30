Local 10’s ‘Mammogram Monday’ airs during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Did you know one in eight women will develop breast cancer during her lifetime? In 2020, more than a quarter of a million women in the United States will be diagnosed with the disease.

Local 10 has long taken a proactive approach when it comes to breast cancer health. In 2015, we introduced Mammogram Monday, a weekly news feature that profiles stories on breast cancer awareness and treatments every Monday in October.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, as part of the series, we are working with doctors at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center to take a closer look at the latest technologies and clear up any confusion about mammograms.

Local 10 reporter Janine Stanwood begins the series following up on her own breast cancer survival story. Stanwood was diagnosed last year and underwent a double mastectomy at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Additional screenings likely saved her life.

“I also believe my recovery was bolstered by the stream of support by friends, family, and other survivors,” Stanwood said. “I can’t believe how lucky I was to hear from others who unflinchingly shared their own cancer stories with me.” “I’m one of the lucky ones.”

Most women believe having a mammogram is a long and painful process. However, according to doctors, while mammograms can be uncomfortable for a few seconds, they are not painful. Breast cancer, when left undiagnosed and untreated, is much more painful.

Local 10′s Mammogram Monday segment will air every Monday in October, beginning Oct. 5, in the 5 p.m. newscast. Local 10 health specialist Kristi Krueger will report on these stories.