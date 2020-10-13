Health officials urge adults and children to get vaccinated

BETHESDA, Md. – Routine vaccinations for children and adults are vital in preventing the spread of infectious diseases, but data is showing that during this pandemic, vaccinations have declined drastically.

That’s why the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases has launched a campaign called “Keep Up The Rates” to encourage people to protect themselves against viruses like mumps, measles, pneumonia and the flu.

“This is the season first of all, to get your flu shot, this is the season when we’re facing a twin-demic -- covid plus flu -- absolutely want to make sure you’re protected and you’ll also contribute to taking some of the strain off the healthcare system, because that system is going to be dealing with an awful lot of COVID infections also,” said Dr. William Schaffner, NFID Medical Director.

Schaffner said anyone over the age of 6 months should be vaccinated against the flu every year.

And when it comes to the spread of coronavirus, researchers with the Department of Agriculture in Kansas are suggesting that mosquitoes and other biting insects cannot spread COVID-19.

Unlike Dengue, Malaria and Zika, the study, which has not been peer reviewed, found that the virus behind COVID-19 can’t replicate after being ingested by mosquitos.