Doctors preserve fertility while treating ovarian cancer; does coronavirus affect fertility?

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – While ovarian cancer is rare in women of childbearing age, when it happens, it can create fears about a woman’s future fertility.

In an effort to preserve the ability to conceive, more doctors are performing fertility sparing procedures in cases of borderline ovarian tumors, one-third of which affect women under the age of 40.

“In instances where these are diagnosed, there’s a possibility to remove only one ovary while leaving in the other ovary and fallopian tube, as well as the uterus to maintain fertility in these patients,” said Dr. Jonathan Black, with The Center of Gynecologic Oncology in Pembroke Pines.

Black said studies have shown a 99% chance of survival, even with a cancer recurrence in the remaining ovary for women who undergo fertility sparing surgery.

Also in today’s health news, a University of Miami study found that the coronavirus may affect male fertility.

Researchers found the virus present in both living men previously infected with COVID-19, as well as six men who died from the virus.

“What was most surprising about our study was that we found the virus in the testes of a man who was previously infected and now recovered and was asymptomatic,” said Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, the study lead author with the UHealth-Miller School of Medicine.

Investigators said it makes sense that the testes are a target for infection because the virus is drawn to receptors in many of the body’s organs, including the lungs, heart, intestines, kidneys and testicles.

Questions still remain about whether the virus can be sexually transmitted and the exact impact on fertility.