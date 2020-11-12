Some now losing weight amid coronavirus pandemic

WESTON, Fla. – The coronavirus outbreak has let to major changes in personal routines, which initially led to reports of people gaining weight, especially during the lock down.

Now, under the ease of restrictions, people are getting back into their fitness routines and losing weight.

Experts say if you’re carrying a lot of excess pounds or considered obese, losing 7 to 10 percent of your body weight could have a positive impact on conditions such as heart disease, fatty liver disease and joint pain.

And when it comes to losing weight, many are turning to plant-based diets, which in some cases can backfire.

While fruits and vegetables are low in calories and high in nutritional value, many other plant-based foods, including beans, seeds, nuts, pasta, rice and even non-meat replacement products can lead to weight gain.

“If you’re trying to lose weight, you need to make sure you’re eating the right serving size for your body and some of these foods can be very calories dense, so if you eat a bunch of nuts while sitting at your desk, you’re not going to lose weight even if you’re eating a plant-based diet,” said Candace O’Neill, a dietitian with Cleveland Clinic Weston.

O’Neill said packaged meat alternatives can also be loaded with unhealthy fillers, salt and as many calories as animal protein sources.