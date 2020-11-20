South Florida man walks 26 miles to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of death in the United States and the 11th most commonly diagnosed cancer among Americans, recently taking the life of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.

South Florida resident Michael Fitzpatrick is a 20-year survivor of the disease, which is a rarity for a cancer that typically has a five-year survival rate.

On Thursday, designated World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day, Fitzpatrick launched a 26-mile walk from Boca Raton to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood in an effort to raise money to help fund research for better treatments to fight the disease.

“It’s all about celebrating and honoring our front line workers, nurses, doctors and researchers, people who are working endlessly amid this COVID-19,” he said. “I’m going to be honoring them through my walk.”

Over 95 affiliates of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in 35 countries around the world are participating in events to mark this day to continue to raise awareness.

Hesitance over COVID vaccine

On the heels of word of another potentially effective vaccine against COVID-19 comes a survey showing reticence among some Americans about getting inoculated once something actually hits the market.

The survey of 2,000 people from across the country found that less than half, 46%, would be willing to take a vaccine as soon as it’s available.

Top reasons for concern include side effects, safety and effectiveness and the potential cost.

Even once vaccinated, a quarter of those surveyed believe it will still take one to two years before things return to normal.