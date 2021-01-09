Data growing on Vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19

AVENTURA, Fla. – Researchers are learning more about how vitamin D deficiency could play a role in COVID infections.

”A new study came out showing that people with severe complications from COVID and low vitamin D levels. Normal vitamin D levels should be around 30 and these people had levels below 20. (The study) whenpeople had their vitamin D supplemented, and it’s very easy to supplement, they had a better outcomes,” said Cardiologist Dr. Leonard Pianko.

Pianko said a simple blood test can determine whether vitamin D levels are low and need to be increased, either with supplementation or safe outdoor activity.

Sun exposure naturally raises vitamin D levels.

Pianko said isolation indoors during the pandemic may be a reason why many people are low in this valuable vitamin.

And while efforts are ramping up to get people vaccinated against COVID=19, experts caution that the potential protection is not immediate.

Some healthcare worker have reported still getting infected with COVID-19 even after vaccination.

Health officials said that’s because the protection from the vaccine can take as long as 2 weeks to kick in.

That means people need to continue safe social distancing, routine hand washing and use facial coverings even after getting vaccinated.