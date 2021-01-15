Researchers work to understand how COVID-19 impacts memory loss

MIAMI – Clinical trials are underway, aimed at gaining a greater understanding of how the coronavirus impacts people with Alzheimer’s or dementia, and it may even be a catalyst to memory loss.

Dr. James Galvin with the University of Miami Miller School Of Medicine and the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeast Florida explained how the virus affects the brain.

“Besides the typical viral symptoms, COVID may affect the brain by causing an increase in inflammation and maybe some small blood vessel changes or vascular changes,” he said. “So in people who already have Alzheimer’s disease, it seems to have made their dementia worse but also for people who are affected by COVID-19 who do not have Alzheimer’s disease, many people are now reporting long term effects.”

Galvin said that includes complaints of brain fog, which can manifest as confusion and memory loss.

Also in today’s health news, a recent study found that ginger might help treat people with lupus and those at risk of developing dangerous blood clots.

Researchers in Michigan found that the anti-inflammatory activity of compounds in ginger can affect autoantibodies related to lupus and other chronic conditions.

The preclinical study also found that ginger eased blood-clotting issues.

The next stage of clinical research will involve human trials to see how many participants could benefit from supplementation with ginger, and to what extent.