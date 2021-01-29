Help for parents and kids facing back-to-school concerns

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that schools move quickly to safely reopen. With many not planning to begin in person instruction until next fall, there are concerns that children will continue to fall behind.

Data from the National School Choice Week organization shows that many kids are not only being un-enrolled from school, others are simply not participating in on-line, long distance learning.

“So what’s going to be really important is as we start the next school year it’s really important to address this learning loss; identify how much learning students missed out on and give remedial help to students who have lost out on learning,” said Andrew Campanella, President of National School Choice Week.

Campanella said there are more school choice options in Florida than many other states, including public school open enrollment offerings, private schools, magnet schools, charter schools, and the option to home school.

There are also free online tools that can help parents assess their child’s level of understanding in subjects like reading and math.

For details about free resources go to: schoolchoiceweek.com/assessment