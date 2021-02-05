New study points to benefits of baby aspirin in some high risk pregnancies

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A recent study by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development is now reversing previous findings about the benefits of baby aspirin in high-risk pregnancies.

“Recently there was a study done called the Eager trial, which looked at the use of baby aspirin in recurrent pregnancy loss. It showed significantly positive results showing baby aspirin helped women have a live birth more often than not, and therefore reversing any previous thought that baby aspirin was a detriment rather than any use whatsoever,” said Dr. Armando Hernandez Rey, who has recommended baby aspirin to the patients in his fertility clinic for 20 years and has never seen adverse reactions, key among them the risk of bleeding.

This latest study was done in four academic centers involving over 1,200 patients

And a collaboration led by scientists at Scripps Research in Jupiter, Florida is making way for safer anti-inflammatory medications.

Researchers focused their attention on a class of steroids called glucocorticoids, and devised a way of delivering the benefit of these drugs without harmful side effects.

Glucocorticoids are used in a variety of medications, including topical anti-itch creams, along with oral medications for pain and auto-immune diseases.

This class of drugs has also become the standard of care for COVID-19 later in illness.