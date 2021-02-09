77ºF

Ad

Health

Researchers uncover possible role of vitamin C in gum disease

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Tags: Weston, Broward County

WESTON, Fla. – A new study suggests that low levels of vitamin C in the bloodstream may be an underlying cause of bleeding gums.

The study authors found that increasing vitamin C intake in people with low plasma levels of the vitamin helped stop their gums from bleeding and also reversed eye-related bleeding problems.

What to eat after a workout

And while exercise is a vital part of physical health and weight loss, nutritionists say many people overlook the importance of eating specific foods after a workout.

“It’s important to eat after exercise because when you’re doing high-intensity workouts your body is actually using carbohydrates that are stored in your muscles for energy and when you do high-intensity exercise those get depleted,” said Candace O’Neill, a nutritionist with the Cleveland Clinic Weston.

O’Neill said good after work out foods include low-fat dairy products, whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, and foods containing omega 3 fatty acids.

Ad

She said consuming these types of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats after exercising helps to encourage muscle protein production and promote recovery with the best results.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: