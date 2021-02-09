Researchers uncover possible role of vitamin C in gum disease

WESTON, Fla. – A new study suggests that low levels of vitamin C in the bloodstream may be an underlying cause of bleeding gums.

The study authors found that increasing vitamin C intake in people with low plasma levels of the vitamin helped stop their gums from bleeding and also reversed eye-related bleeding problems.

What to eat after a workout

And while exercise is a vital part of physical health and weight loss, nutritionists say many people overlook the importance of eating specific foods after a workout.

“It’s important to eat after exercise because when you’re doing high-intensity workouts your body is actually using carbohydrates that are stored in your muscles for energy and when you do high-intensity exercise those get depleted,” said Candace O’Neill, a nutritionist with the Cleveland Clinic Weston.

O’Neill said good after work out foods include low-fat dairy products, whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, and foods containing omega 3 fatty acids.

She said consuming these types of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats after exercising helps to encourage muscle protein production and promote recovery with the best results.