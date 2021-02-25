New research digs into COVID-19 antibody treatments

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Researchers in the ACTIV-2 trial, which is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, are now comparing the effectiveness of multiple monoclonal antibody treatments which could help the immune system combat the virus.

“The monoclonal antibody attacks the virus and depending on the company that makes it attacks different parts of the virus and it’s supposed to neutralize it and get rid of it basically and the most important thing about this is it can shorten the disease, can prevent people not to be hospitalized, not to go to the hospital and will minimize the exposure to other people,” said Dr. Boris Nikolov with IMIC Clinical Research in Palmetto Bay.

Just this week, the National Institutes of Health reported that monoclonal antibodies have shown promise in phase one trials sponsored by the NIH as being both well-tolerated and safe when given to healthy adults.

Ad

For more on the study go to: www.imicinc.com or call 786-600-7005 or 786-310-7477.

Supplements no match for COVID

While many believe that popular immune supplements Vitamin C and zinc, may help fight the common cold, researchers say they are no match for COVID-19.

In a randomized control trial, a recent Cleveland Clinic study found that alone or in combination, the two supplements did not reduce disease severity in outpatients affected by the coronavirus.

Study participants actually took much higher doses of the supplements than you’d get over the counter but still saw no benefit.